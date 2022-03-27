The Law Of Physics At Fontwell

I am seriously considering popping down to Fontwell this afternoon if the sun keeps shining, and if I do, the one I want to be on is the Oliver Sherwood trained Newtonian who will hopefully go off at an each way price. Second and third in his bumpers, at Fontwell and Uttoxeter respectively, he was bitterly disappointing when an easy to back fifth at Taunton, but I note that was on soft ground, with his bumper efforts on a quicker surface.

He didn’t jump particularly well on his hurdling debut but connections will have had him schooling intensively since, and with improvement almost guaranteed for this faster surface I am hoping for a place at a decent price today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Newtonian 1.00pm Fontwel 10/1 Bet365