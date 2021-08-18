Risky Proposition At Kempton 3.10pm But You Never Know In This Game

York is not the only meeting on offer today and if you are looking for a riskier proposition then how about Vina Bay in the 3.10pm at Kempton?

Suggesting a horse who finished last on both his recent starts, beaten 73 lengths and 65 lengths may seem like madness (and it might be yet), but bear with me. Both those starts were on turf, the latest over further, but prior to that, he had won three on the bounce at Lingfield (twice) and Kempton, all on the all-weather, a surface he sensibly returns to here. He does have three pounds more to carry here than his last success but that hardly seems punitive, and back on a surface he thrives on, I am hoping we will see a much better effort.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Vina Bay 3.10pm Kempton 8/1 Skybet, Paddy Power, and Betfair