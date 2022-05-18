Golly Gosh – Moore Horse Is Hard To Oppose

Trainer Gary Moore has his main stables close to where I live and for that reason, I watch his horses extra carefully. Goshen is a bit of an enigma I suppose, but he is very decent over hurdles with a rating of 157, yet he gets in to this Flat handicap off 87, a full 70 pounds lower. The stable are not at their peak lately which is a concern, and he won’t be the biggest of prices, but if he is ready to go after three months off, presumably for a summer campaign, he will need to win this for starters.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Goshen 4.30pm Goodwood 13/8 all bookmakers