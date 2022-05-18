Pearl May Be A Jewel At Goodwood

I was surprised to see Godolphin and Charlie Appleby sending the once raced Eternal Pearl in to Listed class but I am hoping that is a huge clue to suggest she is far better than her fourth at Ascot, when she was beaten over mile by some very decent rivals. A daughter of Frankel, she steps up in class and trip here and looks all set to be a pretty decent sort while with some well-regarded opponents, we may even get a half-decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Eternal Pearl 2.10pm Goodwood 5/1 Bet365