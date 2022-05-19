O’Meara Filly Looking Good At York

Just like most Saturdays we have a trappy set of cards this week though I do like the each way chances of Just Janet at York in the 4.07pm. Trained by David o’Meara and with Jason Watson in the saddle, already a potent combination, the daughter of Zoustar ran a race full of promise when third over a furlong shorter at Yarmouth last month. Slowly away that day and given what some would call an educational ride, she ran on well and looks all set to run another big race here, with the added furlong very much in her favour.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Just Janet 4.07pm York 4/1 most bookmakers