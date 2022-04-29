Gosdens All Set to Win This Race – Yet Again

Trainer John Gosden has sent out the winner of this race five times in the last eight renewals, and the fact that he relies on maiden winner Crenelle here may speak volumes. A daughter of Kingman our of a Dansili mare, she was third on her first start on the all-weather at Southwell before winning here at Newmarket over a mile, leading late on to score by a neck.

The added two furlongs looks likely to bring about plenty of improvement, and with market rival With The Moonlight yet to score on turf, she has a good chance here, and a win will presumably see her head off to Epsom for the Oaks.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Crenelle 2.25pm Newmarket 7/4 most bookmakers