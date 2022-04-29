Well-Handicapped Option At HQ

Newmarket is the only place to be this Sunday afternoon as we look forward to another Classic, but before then I will be having a bet on Cemhaan in the mile and three-quarter handicap at 1.50pm. George baker’s five-year-old hacked up in a weaker race at Nottingham on his seasonal return, despite getting a terrible run, and a 5lb penalty sees him well in here when you consider he goes up more than that from now on (2lb more, to be precise).

The trip is something new, but should not be an issue, and with Hollie Doyle on board off bottom-weight, he should give us a good run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Cemhaan 1.50pm Newmarket 5/1 most bookmakers