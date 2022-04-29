Tuesday – On A Sunday?

And so to the 1000 Guineas, the second of this season’s Classics, restricted to fillies, and to be raced over the Rowley mile. Aidan O’Brien has won this race in five of the last six years and he is responsible for favourite Tenebrism, the winner of both her starts including the Cheveley Park Stakes here last Autumn.

She deserves her place at the head of the market but I just get the feeling Ryan Moore might have found it a tricky call between her and Tuesday, and at the prices, I will be siding with the mount of Frankie Dettori. A daughter of Galileo out of Lillie Langtry, who won the Coronation Stakes and Matron Stakes as well as three other races, she only had the one run as a juvenile when second at The Curragh but strolled home to take her maiden at Naas, and is reported to have stepped forward in her work ever since. Her form gives her no chance, but she would not be here if that was the case, and at 11/2 I can happily back her each way knowing she won’t be stopping at the end of the mile however fast they go early on.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tuesday 3.40pm Newmarket 6/1 William Hill, Coral, and Betfred