Top-Weight May Not Stop Maydanny At York

Nice to see some bigger fields after all the fuss about a lack of runners in recent media stories, but that doesn’t make finding the winners any easier sadly.

The Clipper Logistics Handicap over seven furlongs at York is a case in point with Maydanny my idea of the likeliest winner, but with up to 19 opponents, he will need to get the rub of the green as well as use all his abilities to carry ten-stone to victory. A winner last time out in the Golden Mile at glorious Goodwood, he ran in to trouble not once but twice that day before coming clear late on, and a six-pound penalty seems unlikely to stop him here IF he gets a run when needed.

Jim Crowley appears to have chosen him ahead of Baashir (who I see as a major rival) which is a positive, and he looks sure to go on to be competitive in far better races later in the season if putting in a good run today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Maydanny 3.00pm York 8/1 Bet365, Paddy Power and others.