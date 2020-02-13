Vocaliser has a big shout at Leicester

Vocaliser posted an improved effort when runner-up last time out, so off an unchanged mark looks worth a wager to go one better and land the spoils in the 2.00 at Leicester todau.

That run came at Sedgefield on his first start after wind surgery where the Robin Dickin trained eight-year-old finished a 4 1/2 length second of eight to Valence D’aumont off 94 in a class 4.

He is due to go up a pound for that in future assignments, but is able to race in this class 4 off the same rating.

It is a massive 22lb lower than when Vocaliser was last successful in a more competitive class 3 at Kempton back in March 2018 when beating Kayf Blanco by 2 1/4 lengths and makes him dangerously well-handicapped.

Vocaliser also has proven wining form over this course and distance, with his other run over it resulting in a second place.

Tabitha Worsley, who rode him last time, is also once afain in the saddle and takes off a handy 5lb with her claim.

So, if backing up his latest effort, Vocaliser looks to have everything in his favour and weighted to get back to winnings ways here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Vocaliser (5/2 Sky Bet – BOG)