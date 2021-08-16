Great Name Great Price Ahead Of The 4.10pm At York This Afternoon

Sometimes in this game you spot something and you just have to go with it. Occasionally it works, more often than not it doesn’t but I am rather hoping for a huge price for Get Shirty in the two-mile handicap at 4.10pm, in which case even a place will do (and overnight we have enough runners to get paid out for the first four home).

Formerly trained in France by Christophe Ferland, the five-year-old has his first start for David O’Meara here but has some form that suggests he has more than a slim chance here. He has already won at Listed level in his home Country as well as placed third in the Group Two Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Chantilly before being tried unsuccessfully at the highest level.

A mark of 98 looks generous for his UK handicap debut over a trip that looks just about perfect, and if he is fully wound up after three months off he can go mighty close at a big price with Danny Tudhope in the saddle as expected.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Get Shirty 4.10pm York 12/1 Bet Victor, and William Hill