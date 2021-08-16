Not My Idea Of A Drink, But My Idea Of A Winner

Here we go with every racing fan looking forward to the four days of York and some seriously top-class racing, form handicaps all the way up to Group One events, the highest level of racing available.

The higher the quality of the race the more I can get my teeth in to it and I really like the look of the Juddmonte International at 3.35pm over the mile and a quarter. This is without a doubt the race of the day and a case can be made for every runner, but decisions have to be made and I have come down on the side of Alcohol Free who looks the value call.

Running though the field and Mishriff is class at his best but perhaps not the superstar we once thought, Love is aimed here as an afterthought after the late withdrawal of St. Marks Basilica, and Mohaafeth disappointed in lesser company, leading my attentions to the Andrew Balding filly. She just gets better with every race and took the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last month, staying on strongly, and if she gets the added quarter mile as hoped, then she looks good for a big race at a decent enough price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Alcohol Free 3.35pm York 6/1 Paddy Power