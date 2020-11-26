Greyhound St.Leger Final 2020 tops the card at Perry Parr tonight

The final of the Racing Post Greyhound TV St Leger is the BILL TOPPER on a STACKED 9 race card at Perry Barr on tonight [Thursday]. First run in 1928, it took place at Wembley Stadium until 1998 before moving to Wimbledon in 1999 and subsequently Perry Barr in 2016.

The contest is considered to be the premier stayers competition in greyhound racing and is held over 710m.

Former winners of the contest include the legendary Mick The Miller (1931), Magourna Reject (1953), Dolores Rocket (1971), Kinda Easy (2008) and Redzer Ardfert (2019). The final for this year’s contest takes place at 9.11pm and carries a prize fund of £10,000 with the contest live to watch on Racing Post Greyhound TV (Sky Ch. 175) or through a betting app of your choice on your mobile, tablet or laptop.

We have previewed the nine-race card before delivering our verdict on the St Leger with our TIP Roxholme Kristof.

6:41: Perry Barr: MoyarValley(Trap Five)

Plenty to like about his success at the track earlier this term when breaking sharply and showing a smart turn of foot. That victory came in a good time and he is of serious interest.

6:58: Perry Barr: Magical Arrow (Trap Six)

A trappy event. Magical Arrow showed a good attitude to win his heat for this competition and is the tentative selection given he has won his last three starts and has shown plenty of paces from the boxes in the past despite the draw being a possible issue.

7:16: Perry Barr: Glitter Queen (Trap Three)

This looks impossible to call. Glitter Queen was well-beaten over 750m at Romford but is better than she showed there and gets the tentative vote.

7:34: Perry Barr: Greenhill Jack (Trap Two)

Plenty of positives for this son of Droopys Cain who was fourth to Roxholme Kristof in a semi-final for the St Leger final. That makes him of serious interest here.

7:51: Perry Barr: Antigua Jet (Trap Four)

A dog with plenty of talent and it looks interesting that Mark Wallis has decided to send him here for this assignment. He was unlucky at Central Park last time out and gets the vote despite lacking experience at Perry Barr.

8:06: Perry Barr: Coolavanny Dylan (Trap Four)

A top-class dog who done the business with the minimum of fuss in the two heats so far for this final of the RPGTV Dash. Both of his times have been excellent and he makes plenty of appeal as one of the best bets of the night.

8:21: Perry Barr: Antigua Fire (Trap Five)

Was unlucky in a heat for the St Leger at the track recently and he gets another chance to show his talent here.

8:36: Perry Barr: Gonzo (Trap Five)

One of the best dogs in training, Gonzo reached the final of the Greyhound Derby and has been in fine form since. He showed a good attitude to hold off Winetavern Curly at the track last week. He was slow away on that occasion and did remarkably well to win. He clearly needs to break with more verve, but he is undeniably the class dog in this event.

9:11: Perry Barr: Roxholme Kristof (Trap Five)

A fascinating renewal of the RPGTV St Leger. Roxholme Kristof is one of the most exciting dogs in training and has won both of his heats in smart fashion. He was slow away in his semi-final but went on to still win by four and a quarter-lengths. He could just have too many gears for some of his rivals. However, the high-class Smallmead who bolted up in his semi-final and Aayamza Royale who is also unbeaten in two starts in the competition so far are two who can give the selection the most to think about. However, Roxholme Kristof brings real firepower to this final and he can blow his rivals away victory in the RPGTV St Leger.