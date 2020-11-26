Well-weighted First Quest fancied to cash-in on class drop

On the back of an improved effort last time out, First Quest makes plenty of appeal now drop back in class off his last winning mark in the 2m handicap hurdle at Taunton today (1.41).

This six-year-old won twice over hurdles before joining Neil Mulholland with the last of those successes coming in a class 4 at Plumpton where he pulled readily clear to score by 4 1/2 length off a rating of 109.

He also ran well when runner-up at Stratford off 115 and was in the process of running a huge race on debut for his new handler 12 months ago off 113 when coming to grief at the last in a class 4 at Kempton.

First Quest was then on the sidelines for 337 days and looked ring rusty on return to action at Huntingdon last month when a well-beaten 11th of 17 to Takeit Easy.

However, there was lots more to like about his run at Plumpton at the beginning of this month when a keeping on seven length fourth of 10 to The Twisler.

That was a step back in the right direction and having been dropped another pound, First Quest now able to race in this lower grade class 4 off 109.

Harry Reed also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim, so I think First Quest looks weighted to get back to winning ways if building on his latest effort.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win First Quest (4/1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)