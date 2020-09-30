Midweek Greyhound Racing continues with another 12 race card at Doncaster

Our Midweek Racing coverage continues with another great 12 race card at Doncaster featuring plenty of competitive Graded action for punters to get their teeth stuck into tonight [Wednesday]. The meeting is of course adhering to strict social distancing guidelines and will be held behind closed doors.

However, you can watch the meeting through live streaming the action on your chosen device such as a laptop or phone.

We’ve previewed the action with our best bets to hopefully provide some fillip to your midweek entertainment. Tonight’s action focused on graded racing. This essentially means that all of the dogs running at the tracks are trained at Doncaster and run at the track most weeks. The highest graded race is an A2 and this goes all the way down to a B6 which is one of the lowest form of action. If successful in an A1 or A2 event, you may take the step up in grade and compete in Open Racing, which is the highest quality of greyhound racing.

Daily Sport readers enjoyed seven winners from 12 selections last week at odds of 4/5, 5/4, 13/8, 15/8, 2/1, 3/1 and 7/2. We’re hungry for more success this time around and are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best.

6:09: Doncaster: Bringitonbuddy (Trap One)

Shaped nicely when a narrow second last time, staying on powerfully to be denied by a short-head. A reproduction of that effort would give her leading claims given her experience in this grade.

6:28: Doncaster: Nolas Bloom (Trap One)

Was much more like it when second last time out. He showed good early pace to move through the field and this looks a perfect draw. If he can break smartly and bag the rail early, he could prove tough to beat.

6:43: Doncaster: Night Time Champ (Trap Six)

There is a slight concern that this son of Droopys Jet can be slow away. However, he clearly has plenty of ability and can be forgiven his run last time out. He has to break well, but if he can replicate his win at the track earlier this year, he is the one to beat.

6:58: Doncaster: Springwood Edel (Trap Five)

This looks a gilt-edged opportunity for Springwood Edel. She was ultra-progressive in B3 company and met troubler in running when only fourth last time out. That effort is easy to forgive and it is possible that this draw in trap five will suit her better. She clearly needs to get away well, but she is a dog in form.

7:18: Doncaster: Burnt Oak Berry (Trap One)

A respectable second on his last two starts. He looked the likely winner last time out, but was outbattled in the closing stages. However, that was a good effort and came in a good time. He looks perfectly drawn in trap one and could be one of the best bets of the night.

7:36: Doncaster: Mossey (Trap Five)

Did this column a favour with a smart win on debut in a D4 last week. Interestingly, she stays in this grade and despite a slightly awkward draw, she looks the type to improve again and is a confident selection.

7:56: Doncaster: Caireal Tiger (Trap One)

An impressive winner of a B7 last week, things did not go to plan when only sixth in this grade last time out. The son of Quietly clearly needs to show the same early dash from the boxes, but remains nicely drawn in the red jacket and there is more improvement to come given this is the early stages of his career at the track.

8:17: Doncaster: Ballymac Mundi (Trap Five)

Always beware a dog dropping in grade and Ballymac Mundi has to be of interesting having been beaten by a short-head in a D2 last time out. That hinted at a return to some of his best form and that effort came in a good time too. He can be slow away and whilst the draw is a slight issue. He might overcome it given the drop in grade.

8:38: Doncaster: Misterin Rose (Trap Four)

A bitch who you have to catch right. She was a good second at Doncaster on her penultimate run, but lost all chance at the boxes when slow away. She remains open to more improvement and is given another chance here.

8:54: Doncaster: Ballymac Tulip (Trap Six)

An exciting prospect. She return from a layoff with a couple of nice trial times and she was particularly impressive in her latest trial which came in a good time. She clearly lacks some race experience in recent months, but looks a dog who could take higher rank.

9:12: Doncaster: Gaga Sunset (Trap Five)

A talented bitch who shaped well last time out when second. That effort came in a respectable time and given she is in form, she edges the verdict.

9:28: Doncaster: Roisins Lily (Trap Three)

A tough race to call given Roisins Lily had four of these rivals behind her in a contest last week. However, she did well to win on that occasion and there should be more to come given how consistent she is.

NAP: 6:43: Doncaster: Night Time Champ (Trap Six)

Next Best: 8:17: Doncaster: Ballymac Mundi (Trap Five)