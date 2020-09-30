Midweek 5 Minutes with Aurora

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Aurora
Q2. Where are you from? Edinburgh
Q3. Age? 23
Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I don’t have tattoos
Q5. Any piercings? Belly button and ears
Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Done a shoot with Andy Marshall
Q7. How long have you been in the business? Modelling for 3 years
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? No
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to all kinds of music
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Walking the dog
Q12. Are you into video games? No
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Poledancing
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Sweet home Alabama
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Chicken
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Vodka
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I have quite a few, some are family members and some are celebrities
Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) 4’11, 4/6, 34C/32D
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On top of a tourist attraction tower In the middle of the day
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or fuck? Depends on the mood
Q21. Favourite sexual position? Also depends on the mood
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m weird
Q23. Social media? @aurorag_x
Images by Andy Marshall for Daily Sport