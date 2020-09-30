Trumpet Man a play in Nottingham staying finale

Having been eased further in the weights, Trumpet Man appeals at 9/1 in the 2m handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Nottingham (4.40).

This Mark Johnston trained three-year-old shaped with plenty of promise in three starts last season, most notably when a head runner-up to Shandoz at Wolverhampton.

The winner is unbeaten in two starts this season and now rated 96, whilst the third home Sword Beach scored next time up off an official rating of 84.

Trumpet Man backed that up with a solid 2 3/4 length fifth of 13 to Trefoil in a warm class 2 novice contest at Newmarket which has thrown-up subsequent winners.

As a result, he started life off in handicaps this season off a mark of 84 and was highly tried on debut in that sphere when a well-beaten 16th of 17 to Hukum in the class 2 King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Trumpet Man has only managed to finish in the frame in one of his five subsequent outings, but is now able to race off a reduced rating of 72 as a result.

It makes him a player at the weights in my eyes, especially on his aforementioned two runs as a juvenile, and he comes into this having not shaped badly in his last two starts at Haydock and Wolverhampton over 1m 6f and 2m respectively.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Trumpet Man (9/1 generally available – use BOG firms)