Pivoine an each-way play at 22/1

Given that he is a course and distance winner who has dropped to a dangerous mark, Pivoine looks worth a punt at 22/1 in the 1m 2f handicap at Doncaster today (3.45).

This Andrew Balding trained six-year-old was last successful in July of last year travelled strongly before finding plenty to beat Setting Sail by a length in the 20-runner Diamond Jubilee Cup at York off a mark of 104.

Pivoine went on to finish a fine length runner-up to Desert Encounter three starts later in a Group 3 at Newbury off an official rating of 110.

He has failed to shine in two starts this season, but has quickly been dropped 6lb as a result and is now able to race off a rating of just 100.

That gives him a big chance from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form under Rob Horny who was in the plate when he was last victorious.

The stable has also had a couple of winners in the last two days, so with four places on offer Pivoine looks too well-treated to ignore at the odds on offer and worth an each-way wager.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Pivoine (22/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 4 places)