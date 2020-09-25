We made another signing this week – And it’s another ex-gloved professional

Tommy Chadburn won four of his five pro fights and now he’s joining us at BKB.

Tommy says he wants to fight on our big nights at the O2 Arena and as a fighting man, he wants to test himself.

Bareknuckle boxing is the ultimate test.

We’ve seen several fighters make the switch from gloved boxing to BKB – and not all of them have stuck with BKB.

The punches really hurt in BKB – even when you land them!

Jimmy Sweeney has had 26 fights with us – winning 24 – and he says one of the secrets is that he never punches above the eyes. Otherwise, he does more damage to himself than he does to his opponents.

That’s just one of the lessons fighters making the switch to BKB have to learn.

BKB fighters don’t have any gloves to hide behind either. Gloved fighters can block with their gloves and their arms, but in BKB, any punch that lands hurts.

Our boys are the hardest of the hard men and if there are any former gloved pros who see BKB as an easy way to make a few quid, they had better think again.

Tommy says his target is a scrap with Brad ‘One Punch’ Pickett.

Brad agreed a new deal with us during the lockdown and we can’t wait to see him in action once the shows restart.

His first fight with us only lasted around 20 seconds. That’s why they call him ‘One Punch!’

We’ve also signed up Brazilian knockout artist Fabio Maldonado during the lockdown and he’s made the vacant world heavyweight championship his target.

We’ve also got out first heavyweight ‘Prizefighter’ to look forward to once we get the green light to start putting on shows again.

While you are waiting for that why not go on our You Tube channel and watch some of our classic fights on there.

Trust me, it’s a great night in!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown