The HOTTEST runners for tonight’s DOG RACING at Doncaster

Tonight there is plenty of competitive Graded action for punters to get their teeth stuck into with a 12-race card at Doncaster home of the ‘Donny Dozen’ weekly meeking.

Sport Readers enjoyed five winners from 12 selections last week at odds of 4/5, 5/4, 13/8, 2/1 and 7/2. Still hungry for more success this time around, we are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best.

6:09: Doncaster: Ballymac Johnsie (Trap Five)

Really should have won last week, but a tardy start come him all chance. He gets another chance to redeem himself here.

6:28: Doncaster: Ballymac Mcgrath (Trap Five)

A dog with plenty of talent. He went wide last week and lost all chance. He remains progressive and deserves another chance in this event.

6:43: Doncaster: Killee Court (Trap One)

Has started favourite for her last three races and whilst it is slightly concerning she has not won, she has paced up well on all four occasions and just needs a bit more luck in running.

6:58: Doncaster: Barnside Mata (Trap Three)

Needs to show better early pace, but this looks a weak race and if he turns up in any sort of form, this looks a gilt-edged opportunity to put his best foot forward.

7:18: Doncaster: Goulane Paddy (Trap Four)

Always beware a dog dropping back in class. Goulane Paddy won with ease on his latest start in this grade and is a confident pick to get back to winning ways.

7:36: Doncaster: Killisky Duke (Trap Two)

Has bags of talent and put it all together with a smart win last week. This draw suits and that effort last time out came in a good time too.

7:56: Doncaster: Be Proud (Trap Three)

Did us a favour last week when showing plenty of guts to score. He steps back up in company here, but knows how to win and that could stand him in good stead here.

8:17: Doncaster: Easy Bambi (Trap Three)

Has ability and whilst slightly disappointing that she didn’t get the job done last time out. She looks genuine and is given another chance here.

8:38: Doncaster: Ballymac Doyle (Trap Four)

Nice type who was a good third last time having met trouble in running. He needs to break better, but he remains thoroughly unexposed in this grade.

8:54: Doncaster: Ballymac Odessa (Trap Two)

A trappy event, but Ballymac Odessa is ultra-consistent and has run two decent races in defeat the last twice. You feel her chance is coming and this could be it.

9:12: Doncaster: Barnfield Quest (Trap Six)

Disappointing he didn’t win last week dropping back into this grade. However, he may have bumped into a progressive rival there and is another opportunity to show his true form.

9:28: Doncaster: Time Limit (Trap Five)

Was very impressive last time producing the goods in fine fashion. A reproduction of that effort makes him the one to beat in the finale.

You can watch the meeting through live streaming the action on your chosen device such as a laptop or phone. You can do this via a number of bookmaker apps which give you the opportunity to watch all of the action literally at your fingertips. You don’t even have to have a bet as with the new Watch & Bet initiative, all you need to do is login to your bookmaker account and you can watch every race for free. Tonight’s action focused on graded racing. This essentially means that all of the dogs running at the tracks are trained at Doncaster and run at the track most weeks. The highest graded race is an A2 and this goes all the way down to a B6 which is one of the lowest form of action. If successful in an A1 or A2 event, you may take the step up in grade and compete in Open Racing, which is the highest quality of greyhound racing.