Midweek 5 Minutes with Ana Espinola

Today we chat to top international BABE Ana Espinola and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Ana Espinola

Q2. Where are you from? Originally from paraguay

Q3. Age? 27

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 7 tattoos , they are small so , wasn’t too long. I started to tattoo up since 19 years old

Q5. Any piercings? None

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Just like a part time job , then becomes my career

Q7. How long have you been in the business? In fitness since 2014 and in Playboy since 2017

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I did some magazines but now I wanna jump into fashion industry

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I would love to compete again when this lockdown is over in fitness

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist?

I don’t like any sad music, everything with good vibes, techno, house, reggaetón, just happy music.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes, love to workout, and do outdoor activities, traveling , reading , and yoga

Q12. Are you into video games? Definitely yes

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I don’t really follow sports, but I love to gamble

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Cloud of atlas, Stephen Spielberg

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I like Greek and Japanese cuisine is really healthy and yummy

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Gin tonic

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Michelle Obama

Q18. Measurements? 36-23-36

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Elevator

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love of course

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy style hehhe

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I am afraid of clowns

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Twitter @anitaespinola

IG @ana_espinola_b