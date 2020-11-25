Get set for VIRGINITY SHOWERS the new craze from the USA

By
Dougie McDermott
-
0
93

Like everything else from the USA it ends up in good old England… First we had BABY SHOWERS and now the YANKS have gone a step further with VIRGINITY SHOWERS a party with a cake when a girl loses her virginity.

And as always with BIG American greetings Card companies are CASHING in too with VIRGINITY SHOWER cards.

Daily Sport have seen first hand a VIRGINITY SHOWER cake here in London in a bakers shop window which was an OPEN vijazzled FANNY with a CONGRATS flag on top for 200 QUID.

Whatever next we here you ask? HANGOVER showers or my first WANK?

The world truly has gone MAD and the sooner we get the OLD normal back the better.

