Today’s TOP greyhound tips for Doncaster races this evening

There is plenty of competitive Graded action for punters to get their teeth stuck into on tonight [Wednesday] as DONCASTER stages another ‘Donny Dozen’ with a great 12 race card.

6:09: Doncaster: Rogue Runaway (Trap Four)

An interesting event in which the selection Rogue Runaway dead-heated with Rapido Gemma last week. That pair look the two to focus on here and narrow preference is for Rogue Runaway given that win looked a real confidence booster.

6:28: Doncaster: Fane Sisi Sir (Trap One)

Bounced back to form with a good second in this grade when staying on strongly in the closing stages. The son of Kinloch Brae can display good early and he gets the vote.

6:43: Doncaster: Ballymac McGrath (Trap Six)

A dog who is progressing with every run. He is unbeaten in his last two starts and has produced two excellent times. He needs to step up again here, but he is the in-form dog and should go very close here.

6:58: Doncaster: Flyers Ripcord (Trap Three)

Failed to justify Even-money favouritism, but did break smartly on that occasion and can reverse form with Cunning Vic in this sprint event.

7:18: Doncaster: Keady Queen (Trap Six)

A wide-open event in which this bitch gets the narrow vote. She was a good second last time out and this looks a weaker race in which she can regain the winning thread.

7:36: Doncaster: Alaska Ruby (Trap Six)

Second to Trap Five Hot Head Bruce last time out, the pair renew their rivalry here, but our selection can gain revenge. She needs to be quicker away, but looks well-drawn and can make her presence felt.

7:56: Doncaster: In The Paws (Trap Five)

A trappy event in which In The Paws gets the vote given her smart form of late. She was very quick away when scoring last month and was not disgraced when a respectable second last time out.

8:17: Doncaster: Mossey (Trap Six)

An exciting prospect who showed tremendous battling qualities to score by a head last time out. He is capable of more progression and can handle this step up in grade.

8:38: Doncaster: Luttons Matty (Trap Six)

A progressive dog who always runs his race. He was successful twice at the track last month and ran with credit when third last week.

8:54: Doncaster: Fantasy Tom (Trap Four)

Returned to form with a good second last time out and he looks well-drawn here. This looks a wide-open event and he gets a narrow verdict.

9:12: Doncaster: Lone Jet (Trap Two)

Things have not been going his way in B6 company and he takes a drop in grade here. That makes him of major interest and this looks a good opportunity to get his head back in front.

9:28: Doncaster: Hot Head Bear (Trap Four)

A tough finale in which a narrow vote goes to Hot Head Bear. He was a respectable second last time and looks a key player.

NAP: 6:43: Doncaster: Ballymac McGrath (Trap Six)

Next Best: 6:28: Doncaster: Fane Sisi Sir (Trap One)

