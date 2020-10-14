We look at Joe Pyle’s NEW book UNLICENSED – Who’s The Guv’nor

I found Joe Pyle’s book gripping could not put it down he really is an interesting man and has lead a very colourful life of you like peaky blinders and Thomas Shelby you will love this GUV’NOR book.

UNLICENSED – WHO’S THE GUV’NOR

The True story behind the phenomenon of Unlicensed Boxing

The Men – The Fights – The History…

The true and astonishing story of how London’s gangsters took control of the UK boxing scene and created a billion-dollar worldwide industry.

Detailed accounts on all the fights including the 3rd notorious battle between SHAW and MCLEAN (What some call the most brutal and savage onslaught to ever take place in a boxing ring)

How Unlicensed boxing began, from the king of the gypsies to the hardest man in Britain.

The truth about the ‘fixed gloves’ in the 1st Roy Shaw vs Lenny McLean fight.

Behind the scenes secrets. (The Mafia connection for the Ron Stander fight)

The Guv’nor title and fights explained. (70s to now)

The men who almost fought for the title, John Bindon, Dave Courtney, Billy Isaac, Mark Potter, Paul Sykes.

Norman Buckland and the truth about Roy Shaw handing down the belt, plus Buckland’s fights for the title.

Welsh Phill Davies vs Decca Heggie, why the fight never happened.

Why Mike Tyson’s former opponent decided to have an easy night.

Gang wars and business – set-ups and crooked fights.

My views on who was the best and worst Guvnor.

GET READY FOR WORLD WAR 3 – (ROY SHAW VS LENNY MCLEAN 3RD FIGHT)

THE DISTINGUISHED title of the meanest, roughest, toughest, hardest, most brutal – not to say dirtiest – fighter in Britain will be awarded to one of two gentlemen tonight.

The runner up will very likely be on his way to the infirmary, an oxygen tent, the crematorium, or at least the title role in sleeping beauty.

Colin Dunne – The Sun newspaper (Sept. 11th, 1978)

UNLICENSED – Who’s the Guv’nor

Setting the record straight on five decades of the most notorious title in boxing. From its humble beginnings in London’s underworld to the associations of the world’s leading boxing promoters.

The dark and dangerous world of illicit boxing has created legends and myths, bestselling books, documentaries and Hollywood movies…Now! Hear about it from the men behind the scenes….

ROY SHAW & LENNY MCLEAN had three epic battles that set London alight. They fought to be The GUVNOR. To hold the most Notorious position in the fighting world.

The most dangerous man on the planet…

Three fights that have gone down in history and created legends and cemented the Guv’nor title as royalty!

This book is about that title, it’s how it began, and the fighting breed who lost blood fighting for it.

As boxing promoters go, Joey Pyle is the best, he is a silver-tongued, charismatic, dangerous f**ker. He has the ability to hold everyone at arm’s length, and you’re only in Joey’s company if invited. He’s a good friend but a bad enemy.

