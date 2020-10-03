Chinese knitting factory sued for counterfeit WANK SOCK by major sportswear brand

A Chinese knitwear factory is being sued by NIKE for making COUNTERFEIT ‘Just Do It’ WANKING SOCKS Daily Sport can EXCLUSIVELY reveal.

The very aptly named Nanjing Wan King Knitwear Factory have been churning these out by the MILLION our investigators found much to the annoyance of NIKE who have built a reputation as a global family sportswear brand rather that SEX AIDS for PERVS.

But the undeterred factory owner Mr Wan King has vowed to continue production saying “I’m doing a public service for men around the globe.”

Lawyers for the sportswear company refused to comment on ongoing litigation but said “We take all infringements seriously and will take all action necessary to stop fake goods reaching the market.”

The item has received 5* reviews on online marketplaces too, with one such user say “Just Did It…… Got my socks off.”

Well ‘Just Do It’ is certainly a call to action with any SEX product.