Daily Sport have learned of a new cattle breed ANUS BEEF after an Australian supermarket chain launched Anus Beef Sausages recently.

BULLS ARSE I hear you ask? And to quote Peter Kay the “Dirty Bastards” well unlike Garlic Bread and Cheesecake we at Sport HQ cannot see this being a taste sensation or the future.

Daily Sport contacted the chain concerned about their latest delicacy but we didn’t get a response.