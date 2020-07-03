Gulf Of Poets handicapped to strike at Hamilton

Having been eased further in the weights, Gulf Of Poets is strongly fancied at 13/2 to get back on the scoresheet in the 4.50 at Hamilton today.

This Mick Easterby trained eight-year-old landed back-to-back contests at the start of last season.

After winning eased down by 2 1/2 lengths at Pontefract he made light of a 5lb penalty when slamming Fire Brigade by 3 1/2 lengths at Haydock off a mark of 91.

Gulf Of Poets got put up 7lb for that victory but went down all guns blazing in his ha-trick bid of his revised rating of 98 when a 1/2 length third of 15 to Original Choice at Wetherby.

He also ran well first time up last season when a 4 1/2 length fifth of 16 to Petrus in the class 2 Spring Mile at Doncaster off 82 and when a neck second to Borodin at Ripon in a class 3 off 89.

Gulf Of Poets is now able to race in this class 3 off 84 at a venue where he is one from two.

It makes him dangerously well-trearde and he comes inyo this having shaped better than the bares result in two outings this sesdon, catching the eye last time out at Ripon when making headway from the raer and getting hampered two from hoem before being beaten just three lengths when seventh of 11 to Benadalid.

That run suggested his time was near, so with underfoot conditions fine this looks a great opportunity for him to notch and eighth career success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Gulf Of Poets (13/2 bet365 – BOG)