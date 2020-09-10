Gunmetal worth a shot in Doncaster sprint finale

Having run well in his last two starts, the well-weighted Gunmetal looks worth a wager in the 6f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Doncaster (4.15).

This David Barron trained seven-year-old won three of his six starts in 2018, with the last of those coming in the competitive 22-runner Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon where he made all and ran on strongly to easily beat Dakota Gold by 2 3/4 lengths off a mark of 97.

Gunmetal got out up to 104 for that success and although he failed to get his head in front last year he did post several solid efforts in defeat.

They included when when a 1 3/4 lengths fourth of 19 to Duke Of Firenze at York off 103, a three length sixth of 26 to Cape Byron in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot off the same rating and when runner-up at Ripon off 98.

Gunmetal is now able to race off a reduced mark of 87, his lowest rating since April 2017, so that gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective.

He ran very well two starts back off 2lb higher when a 2 1/4 length third off 11 to Staxton in the David Chapman Memorial at Ripon and was the beaten the same distance behind that rival when ninth of 19 in the Great St Wilfrid at the Yorkshire venue off his current rating.

Those efforts suggest his time is near and with Ray Dawson taking off another 5lb with his claim, Gunmetal looks weighted to run a huge race here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Gunmetal (15/2 bet365 – BOG)