Haggas Can Strike Yet Again At York

Anyone who knows me will expect me to go for favourite Real World here as Saeed bin Suroor’s son of Dark Angel looks for his hat-trick after wins at Ascot and Newbury, but his odds look prohibitive, and he needs to step up again for this Group Three contest.

He has impressed all year and can’t be passed over lightly, but William Haggas has his horses in great form and I narrowly prefer My Oberon. A winner at this level back in April at Newmarket, he has been highly tried since in three Group One’s on the bounce with a neck third to Skalleti at Longchamp and a three and a quarter length fourth to Love in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot when weakening late on over a furlong further.

Anything but disgraced that day, he drops down in class this afternoon and ought to prove hard to beat returning from a two month break.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way My Oberon 1.50pm York 9/2 Paddy Power, Betfair and others