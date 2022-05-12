Haggas Knows The Sort Needed At Newbury

Five favourites from the last six renewals suggests this could be another race heading the way of the jolly, though at the moment that statement helps nobody with three of them vying to head the market come the off. The Haggas yard won this last year with Al Aasy and they rely on Ilaraab for the 2022 renewal.

He was most certainly not at his best on his return to action when only fourth to Max Vega here in the John Porter over C&D last month (he beat the winner comfortably enough last October), and it may simply be that he was a gallop or two short of his best. If he improves for the run he can get back to winning ways here, though it does look a very competitive renewal despite the small field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ilaraab 2.10pm Newbury 11/2 Paddy Power, Betfair, and William Hill