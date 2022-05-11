There Aint Nothing Like A Dame

Plenty of decent meetings this Friday but I will be starting off at York where we get to see the highly-regarded Grande Dame in action for the second time after she won a Conditions Stakes at Ascot on her only run to date at the end of last month.

Still on target for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, she has been the talk of the Newmarket bars in recent weeks and steps up in to Listed class in the 2.25pm and with improvement assured if she settles better today, she may prove difficult to beat with Franke Dettori in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Grande Dame 2.25pm York 5/2 most bookmakers