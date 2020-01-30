Jorvik Prince weighted to strike on debut for Appleby

Having fallen in the weights, Jorvik Prince looks potentially thrown-in and worth a punt on his first start for Mick Appleby in the 7.00 at Chelmsford today.

This six-year-old rattled up a hat-trick in class 6 contests in December and January of 2017/18 when scoring off marks of 53, 61 and 68.

He went on to be placed three times, off 73 in a class 6 and twice off 74 in class 5 company.

Jorvik Prince’s last success also came in this grade – class 6 – when scoring at Wolverhampton in December of 2018 off 63.

He then failed to shine after leaving Karen Tutty to join Julia Brook, but is now able to race off a reduced rating of 48 as a result.

That is a career-low and makes Jorvik Prince a fascinating contender in this given that he has joined a yard that has done well with similar types.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Jorvik Prince (7/2 Sky Bet – BOG)