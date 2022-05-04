Say it Isn’t So?

Almost time for the weekend so let see if we can find some winners to replenish the wallet, starting and finishing at Market Rasen this afternoon. The 4.10pm is to be run over fences and a fraction shy of two and three-quarter miles, and I am quite sweet on the each way chances of top-weight Seemingly So. A tongue tie is added to help his breathing after he came home third at Perth over three miles last time out. Even more importantly, he drops two classes this afternoon off 3lb lower in the handicap., and with his stable on fire recently, he has to have an outstanding chance of a second success over fences today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Seemingly So 4.10pm Market Rasen 6/1 most bookmakers