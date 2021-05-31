Mac Ailey appeals at 7/1 now stepped back up in trip

In the 1m 2f handicap at Redcar today (5.50), Mac Ailey makes plenty of appeal at 7/1 now stepped back up in trip.

This Tim Easterby trained five-year-old has jus one win to his name, with that success coming in a class 6 at Yarmouth back in 2019 where he scored off mark of 52.

However, he has posted a number of solid efforts in defeat since. They include when runner-up in a couple of class 5 contests at Doncaster and Hamilton last year off ratings of 58 and 59 respectively.

Mac Ailey is now able to race in this class 6 affair off 58 having been dropped 3lb after two promising efforts this season over a mile.

In the last of those in a class 5 at Hamilton he raced wide and after being ridden to chase the leading pair at the furl9ong marker was unable to sustain his effort – losing third close home to finish a 4 3/4 length fourth of 10 to The King’s Steed.

That spin suggested to me that he should now be ready to do himself justice and the step back up to 1m 2f is a big plus as he has won once and been placed four times in eight starts over it.

Mac Ailey also has a 50 per cent win/place strike rate in the grade, so everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Mac Ailey (7/1 bet365 – BOG)