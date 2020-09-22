Royal Brave taken to cash-in on class drop

Having posted an improved effort last time out, Royal Brave looks to hold leading claims of landing an overdue success in the 5f handicap at Beverley today (3.15) now dropped back in grade.

This Rebecca Bastiman trained eight-year-old was last successful in September of 2018 when beating Staxton by 1/2 a length in a class 2 at Ripon off 88.

Royal Brave to got up to 92 for that and went on to post some solid efforts last season.

They include when fourth in a class 2 at Newcastle off 88 and a five length sixth of 19 to Growl in the class 2 Great St Wilfrid Consolation race at Ripon off 84.

Royal Brave is now able to race off just 64, his lowest rating in just under seven years, and comes into this having bounced back to form when keeping on to finish a 3/4 length third to Economic Crisis, a winner again since, in a class 5 at Musselburgh when not getting the clearest of passages.

It gives him major claims at the weights if building on that – especially now dropped into class 6 company in which he is 1-1.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Royal Brave (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)