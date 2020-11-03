Harvest Day weighted to go well at Redcar

Having been ease further in the weights, Harvest Day appeals each-way at 10/1 now dropped in class in the 1m handicap at Newcastle today (1.40).

This Mick Easterby trained five-year-old mare has won two of her five starts in class 6 company and now goes back into that grade for the first time since scoring at Chelmsford in January 2018.

Her last success came in a class 5 at Thirsk in September of last year when scoring off a mark of 71 and he went on to finish a solid second in the same grade at Newcastle off off 74.

Having started the campaign off 73, Harvest Day is now able the raced off just 64 – and the last time she ran off that was at Nottingham in May 2018 when runner-up in a class 4 on soft ground.

That gives her a big shout at the weights in this lower grade affair Harvest Day ran well three starts back off 69 when a keeping on third of 14 to Dancing Rave over 1m at Thirsk.

She also have a 50 per cent win/place strike rate over the trip having scored once and been placed four tines in 10 starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Harvest Day (10/1 generally available – use BOG firms)