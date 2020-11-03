Skerryvore worth siding with at 9/1 in Newcastle opener

In the 1m handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Newcastke (4.07), I think Skerryvore looks decent value at 9/1 and worth siding with at 9/1.

This James Fanshawe trained four-year-old has won once and been placed once in two starts over this course and distance.

He opened his account here 14 months ago when only having to be ridden out to land a class 5 handicap by a cosy 3/4 of a length off a mark of 75.

Skerryvore also ran well over CD two starts later in this grade – class 4 – when racing out wide before finishing a 3 3/4 length third of 10 to Big Daddy Kane off his current rating of 78.

Although he ran a bit below par when last seen in action at Wolverhampton back in August when seventh of 12 to Bavardages, he has since undergone a second wind operation and now gets fitted with the tongue-tie for the first time.

If that combination has the desired effect then Skerryvore ought to be up to making his presence felt in this line-up now returned to a venue which clearly suits and partnered by the in-form Paul Mulrennan for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Skerryvore (9/1 bet365 – BOG)