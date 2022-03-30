Have A Cheeky Bet At Leicester

It really is April Fool’s Day when you note that despite the start of the Flat season on the Turf last weekend, all we have today is a solitary meeting from Leicester backed up by one on the all-weather and a further meeting two over jumps at Ayr and Newbury – who exactly thought that was a great idea?

Hopefully we can strike lucky regardless, and after the impressive win of Persian Force in the Brocklesby on the opening day, it seems safe to assume the Hannon juveniles are forward enough for the start of the season.

Word is that they think that Dandy Man colt Cheeky Maxi isn’t far behind his stablemate based on their homework, and if that is the case, a big run is eagerly anticipated, with his draw in the 11 stall looking like an added bonus.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cheeky Maxi 1.00pm Leicester 9/4 William Hill