Long Time Absentee May Be Worth The Risk

I cannot pretend our next suggestion doesn’t’ come with risks attached (thinking about it, they all do), with over a year off then track to make up for. The Charlie Hills trained Tanmawwy was very impressive on his only start to date at Haydock in September 2020 when quickening away in the style of a smart animal to win by an easy five lengths – but he hasn’t been seen since.

He has been gelded which may part explain the absence I suppose, and in my view, we are betting today as much on his fitness as we are on his ability. He does have to give weight away as the only winner in the field, hence the each way option, but he looked capable of far better when I saw him, and if he is back to his very best (you never know until they return to race conditions), then he could be capable of picking these up and carrying them.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tanmawwy 2.10pm Leicester 9/2 most bookmakers