Jockey Travels Over For A Perfect Ride

The colts equivalent of the Fred Darling, the Greenham Stakes is also run over seven furlongs and is usually won by a decent sort – if not a 2000 Guineas winner. I would be surprised if the 2022 winner was lining up here either, but we do have some decent colts, headed by the Richard Fahey trained Perfect Power.

The winner of four of his five starts to date, including the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville, and the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket, both Group One contests, I note that Christophe Soumillon travels to Newbury to ride, and I am hoping that is a huge clue to just how good he is and how strongly he is fancied here.

If you are looking for an alternative at a bigger price, Stan Moore thinks the world of The Wizard Of Eye, and he should do better after his seasonal return in a very valuable race on the dirt in Saudi Arabia in their Derby despite only coming home in seventh – he should be a lot happier back on the turf and could surprise a few of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Perfect Power 3.00pm Newbury 2/1 most bookmakers