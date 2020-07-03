Haydock Saturday Tips: Lots to like about Barossa Red

With underfoot conditions to suit, Barossa Red makes plenty of appeal in the 1m handicap at Haydock on Saturday (2.40).

This Andrew Balding trained four-year-old ended last season in top form. Afterfinishing runner-up in three of his first four starts, Barossa Red gained a deserved sucess over this course and distanbce when ploughing through the mud to beat House Of Kings by a length off a mark of 76.

He went on to round off the campaign with a cracking second on soft, again over course and distance, when a two length second of 17 to Time For A Toot off 82.

Barossa Red now has to race off a career-high of 84, but Williams Carver takes off a handy 5lb with his claim.

If taking into into account, Barossa Red is effectively running off just 3lb higher than when last victorious and looks very fairly treated on the pick of his form.

He also looks sure to strip fitter for a recent spin on the all-weather at Chelmsford and the return to the turf at a venue which clearly suits is sure to see him in a far better light.

Barossa Red also appeals as the type to go on progressing, so looks to have lots gloing for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Barossa Red (6/1 Betway, Sky Bet, William Hill – paying 4 places)