Haydock Saturday Tips: Zegalo a 10/1 play in finale

Having shaped quite nicely on seasonal reappearance, I think Zegalo looks worth a punt at 10/1 now dropped back in trip and fitted with the cheekpieces for the first time in the 1m 2f handicap that brings proceedings to a close at Haydock on Saturday (14.25)

Trained by Roger Varian this colt, who I put up as one of my horses to follow this season, shaped really well on juvenile debut at Ascot when getting outpaced two from home before staying on strongly inside the final furlong to take third and be beaten just 1 1/4 lengths by Cherokee Trail.

The winner went on to follow-up at Newbury and is now rated 93, whilst the fifth home Ropey Guest – who finished just over two lengths behind in fifth – subsequently finished sixth of 17 to Arizona in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and be placed in four Group 3 contest to now be rated 101.

Zegalo then failed to justify odds of 8/11 when a 2 1/2 length runner-up to the now 92-rated Dontaskmegain at Beverley of soft ground before rounding off the campaign with a comfortable 1 3/4 length success in a 1m maiden at Nottingham on bottomless going.

The assessor allotted Zegalo and opening mark of just 80 on the back of those efforts and he ran well off it over 1m 3f at Donascter last month when third of five to Indigo Lake where he led until getting headed two form home before weakening deep inside the last to be beaten 4 3/4 lengths.

He quickly been dropped a pound and judged on that display the 1m 2f trip of this should be ideal.

If the headgear has the desired effect, Zegalo looks weighted to run a huge race in my eyes on testing ground which holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Zegalo (10/1 Betfair, Paddy Power)