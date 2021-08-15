Heartbroken Bookies After The 2.35pm At Wolverhampton?

The 2.35pm over a mile and a half at Wolverhampton this afternoon may only have a maximum of six runners, but it still looks one of the more interesting contests. Samara Star seems likely to go off favourite after winning her only start so far over course and distance for the Crisfords, scoring by two and a half lengths from Flamingo Rose, and to be fair, she could go on to be pretty decent.

That said, the form adds up to very little (the second was a 40/1 chance, and the third and fourth have been beaten since), and it may be worth taking a chance on Heartbreaker instead. Michael Bell’s mare is making her flat racing and all-weather debut here, but has already won a Fakenham bumper in March and a maiden hurdle at Worcester last time out, and if she can transfer that form to the unusual surface here, she looks well weighted considering she is a four-year-old, and may yet overturn the probable jolly, with Oisin Murphy assisting from the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Heartbreaker 2.35pm Wolverhampton 6/4 Bet365