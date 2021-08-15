Perhaps This Winner Is Written In The Stars

One more day before the excitement of the York Ebor meeting and we can hopefully find a winner to top up the piggy bank ahead of one of the best meetings of the season.

Nine-stone-nine is a lot of weight for a two-year-old, but trainer Archie Watson seems happy enough to allow Sagittarius to take his chance in the nursery handicap at 1.30pm despite that serious burden.

Four races to date have seem a debut third here over a furlong shorter as well as a win at Lingfield (on the turf), and most recently a third of six at Sandown when floundering on the heavy ground after trying to make all the running.

Upped a furlong here, as a son of Showcasing the trip and the better ground should suit him ideally, and in a contest with a lack of depth, he may well run in to a place or more at a decent price with Luke Morris in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sagittarius 1.30pm Wolverhampton 6/1 Bet365