Here Comes The Bride

Starting on the all-weather today and although the better racing is at Lingfield, we will head off to Chelmsford this evening instead. Joc key turned trainer Richard Hughes is rapidly making a name for himself given the right ammunition and he has a lively candidate for the 5.30pm with Brides Bay.

A daughter of Cable Bay who cost Highclere £55,000 at the sales, she was a promising five length second on her debut at Newbury but improved considerably for that with a length fourth at Wolverhampton from the worst of the draw in the 13 stall, and with little to no draw advantage here, and in receipt of weight from her male rivals, I can see her putting in a huge run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Brides Bay 5.30pm Chelmsford 3/1 Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and others.