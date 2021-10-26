Skelton Can Strike With Chasing Debutant

I struggle to work out the logic in giving hurdlers handicap ratings over fences when they are yet to jump a twig in public, and the 2.05pm at Stratford this afternoon is a case in point.

Because he was a better hurdler, Dan Skelton’s Cadzand has to give 7lb to Kap Auteuil on his debit over fences, despite that rival having rattled off three in a row over the larger obstacles at Fakenham, here at Stratford, and Market Rasen at the beginning of the year. Luckily, I am hearing very positive vibes out of the yard over his abilities to jump fences on the schooling grounds, and am told that he is expected to be even better in this sphere. If that is the case (and yes, the words Cheltenham Festival have been mentioned), then he has been fond a sensible starting point and one where I hope he can get off the mark at the first time of asking.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cadzand 2.05pm Stratford 9/4 Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Boylesports and others.