PDC & ITV secure new multi-year contract

Coverage of Professional Darts Corporation events on ITV Sport is to continue until at least the end of 2022 under a new multi-year contract with the broadcaster.

The deal will see ITV remain as the host broadcaster for The Masters, UK Open, European Championship, Players Championship Finals and World Series of Darts Finals.

In addition, ITV Sport will also broadcast the PDC’s worldwide World Series of Darts events – with the 2021 schedule planned to include events in Australia, New Zealand and America, where New York’s famous Madison Square Garden will host the US Darts Masters.

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with ITV Sport,” said PDC Chairman Barry Hearn.

“ITV Sport have been valuable partners for the PDC for over a decade and our events remain hugely popular with their viewers.

“Last year’s Masters win for Peter Wright was followed by Michael van Gerwen winning the UK Open on a weekend which featured two televised nine-darters and showcased the excitement of top-level darts.

“We also saw Gerwyn Price win the World Series of Darts Finals and further wins for Wright and Van Gerwen in the European Championship and Players Championship Finals, and go into 2021 with competition at the sport’s highest level greater than ever.

“We’re looking forward to bringing more thrilling PDC action to ITV viewers in the coming years!”

Each year’s coverage on ITV4 begins with The Masters, which in 2021 has been expanded to feature 24 players competing from January 29-31, before the UK Open sees 160 players in action in the exciting multi-board format.

The European Championship, featuring 32 stars from the year’s European Tour circuit, headlines the autumn’s events alongside the World Series of Darts Finals and Players Championship Finals.

The new PDC contract comes alongside multi-year deals for Matchroom and the World Snooker Tour.