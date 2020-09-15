Herringswell a punt under Pearson

Now reunited with Laura Pearson, Herringswell looks worth a punt at 8/1 in the 6f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Yarmouth (4.00).

This five-year-old mare ended last year in fine form when in the care of Henry Spiller rattling up a hat-trick under Pearson.

In the last of those successes at Newcastle, Herringswell stayed on strongly to land a 14-runner affair by 2 1/2 lengths off a mark of 58.

That resulted her her starting this campaign off a mark of 65 and she ran well second time up off it when third over 7f here when getting headed towards the finish and losing second close home to be beaten just 1/2 a length.

Herringswell also shaped better than the bare result last time out in a class 4 at Newmarket over 7f when eight of nine to Dream World, travelling strongly into contention before fading at the furlong marker.

She has since been dropped another 2lb and is now able to race in this lower grade class affair off 81.

That should enable her to be very competitive, and the drop back to 6f, over which she has won three of her six starts, is an obvious plus.

It’s also interesting that Smith has booked Pearson to do the steering for the first time since Herringswell came into his care as she clearly gets a great tune out of her.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Herringswell (8/1 Boylesports, Unibet – BOG)