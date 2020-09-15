Van Gerwen back to winning ways on Day Three of Autumn Series

Michael van Gerwen returned to winning ways when romping his way to the title on Day Three of the PDC Autumn Series.

Having suffered a difficult end to his Unibet Premier League campaign as he missed out on the Play-Offs for the first time, Van Gerwen was back to his dominant best, dropping just 13 legs on the third day of action in Niedernhausen, Germany.

The world number one began the day with a 6-4 victory against former World Championship runner-up Andy Hamilton, before recording his first of four 100-plus averages in a 6-2 defeat of Reece Robinson.

Whitewash wins against fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode and his Day Two conqueror Damon Heta were sandwiched either side of a 6-2 victory over Glen Durrant, his first against the Premier League table-topper.

A 7-4 triumph over Welshman Nick Kenny saw him progress to the final where he blew away Mensur Suljovic 8-1 to pocket the £10,000 prize.

“You have to play your A-game to win tournaments like this,” said Van Gerwen, who won two events at July’s Summer Series as well as the Ladbrokes UK Open.

“I had some tough games today. I played Damon Heta again after he beat me yesterday.

“Apart from yesterday, the last few days I have felt a lot more comfortable than I did before.

“Of course it was nice to beat Glen Durrant for first time. He’s a phenomenal player but I should’ve beaten him last time.

“There’s always pressure on my back. I didn’t perform how I can in the Premier League but that’s how darts goes sometimes.

“I’m human but I will come back stronger, everyone knows that and I believe in my own ability.”

The 16th Players Championship event of the year also saw Lisa Ashton, the first female winner of a Tour Card in January, reach the last 16 of a ProTour event for the first time.

Welshman Kenny, also a Tour Card winner in January, reached his first PDC semi-final, while Australia’s Heta backed up his Day Two title win with a run to the last eight.

The PDC Autumn Series continues on Tuesday with Day Four, as 128 players will once again be battling it out for the title. Watch action from two streams live through video.pdc.tv.

Full results from Day Three can be seen in the Match Centre.

PDC Autumn Series Day Three

Monday September 14

Last 16

Luke Humphries 6-0 Keegan Brown

Mensur Suljovic 6-0 Daryl Gurney

Danny Noppert 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Ian White 6-3 Jose De Sousa

Ross Smith 6-4 Joe Cullen

Nick Kenny 6-3 Lisa Ashton

Damon Heta 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Glen Durrant

Quarter-Finals

Mensur Suljovic 6-3 Luke Humphries

Ian White 6-3 Danny Noppert

Nick Kenny 6-2 Ross Smith

Michael van Gerwen 6-0 Damon Heta

Semi-Finals

Mensur Suljovic 7-3 Ian White

Michael van Gerwen 7-4 Nick Kenny

Final

Michael van Gerwen 8-1 Mensur Suljovic