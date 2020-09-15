Well-treated Fennaan appeals 8s

Having slipped to a career-low mark, Fennaan looks worth siding with at in the 1m handicap at Redcar today (2.50).

This five-year-old won three times when in the care of John Gosden with the last of those successes coming off a mark of 90 in a class 3 at Kempton.

He then joined Phillip Makin at the starts of last season and ran well when runner-up in a class 2 at Ripon off 88 and when a 3/4 length second Benadalid at the same venue in a class 3 off 83,

Fennaan went on to land a class 4 at Newcastle on his penultimate start of the campaign off the same rating.

He is now able to race off 81 and drops back down into class 4 company following three starts this season in class 3s.

Fennaan and has won two of his four starts in the grade and also didn’t shape too badly last time out when a staying on fourth over this course and distance on heavy ground.

The return to a sounder surface will suit, so I think he has plenty going for him here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Fennaan (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms)